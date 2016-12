Page 1 of 2

As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists over the past calendar year.Rapzilla.com's staff has selected 5-15 nominees in nine categories: Best Artist, Album, Free Album, EP, Single, Group, New Artist, Producer, Music Video and Album Artwork Design.Fan vote decides the victors. Voting ends on Jan. 5, 2017.Stay tuned for the nominees of a new category to be revealed over each of the following eight days.