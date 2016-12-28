Jackie Hill-Perry Says 'Every Part of Us Needs God' Not Just the Sin

"Satan, the world, and our own flesh seek to pull us apart with conflicting ideas of how to approach our sexuality. But before we can truly begin to arrange our sexuality in a God-honoring way, we must be made right before God himself. Only the children of God can genuinely please him with their lives, including their sexuality. Only the sin nature that has been crucified with Christ (Galatians 2:20) can be overcome in our daily practice," she wrote.
In the video portion of the article, Hill-Perry shared her advice on Christians dealing with homosexual sin and temptation.
“It’s natural for us to have affections for things that God isn’t pleased with,” she said. Most importantly, she said this as not a way to condone it, but confirming that temptation affects weakness.
She continued, "The church has separated homosexuality, but really the issue is the heart…we are holistically in need of God in every area, not just homosexuality."
The rapper said she doesn’t know of a scripture where God said he’d take temptation away but there is certainly evidence that God has given us “the power to flee them.”
She wrote, "God never promises that our desires will be perfectly ordered in this life. In fact, he says that the struggle against sin will remain in some sense (Galatians 5:17)."
“God has given you the power to not walk in that anymore.”
