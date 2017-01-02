 Top 10 Most Read Interviews of 2016 on Rapzilla.com

Rapzilla is taking a look back at our top most read articles of 2016, and for this installment, we are focusing on the interviews.

1. Titus O'Neil's faith, character speak louder than WWE's 60-day suspension

Summary: WWE superstar Titus O'Neil is a man of faith, integrity, and extreme character, which is why many were shocked to learn of his 60-day suspension from wrestling because of unprofessional conduct. O'Neil recently spoke to Rapzilla and opened up about the whole ordeal, his trust in God, and, of course, his love for the rappers Bizzle and Lecrae.

READ HERE.

2. Why Lecrae briefly questioned Christianity, how he recovered confidence

Summary: “I’d like to welcome everybody to the Destination Tour,” he said at Concord Music Hall in Chicago on Thursday. “We wanted to create this intimate environment where we could talk to people and invite people in times like these to come together to have a destination, to have a place to come to just to breathe.

READ HERE.

3. Sevin says the Gospel music industry has become disgusting

Summary: Christian emcee Sevin spoke to Rapzilla about a series of topics ranging from what’s wrong with Christian hip-hop, hate, and advice to give to young artists.

READ HERE.

4. NF talks about his next album, hit song 'I'll Keep On' and heartless critics

Summary: A growing fan base comes with a growing troll pool, which NF has discovered as he’s risen. Understandably, he admits the trolls can get under his skin. But until he learns not to read the comments, NF said he’s been able to channel his frustration in to music.

READ HERE.

5. Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

Summary: Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

READ HERE.

6. Why God Over Money 'missionary' Sevin chooses to be homeless

Summary: After living 13 years homeless, getting sober and renouncing his gang affiliation, Sevin of God Over Money started to become comfortable.

READ HERE.

7. AJ Styles talks Royal Rumble, Chris Jericho, the journey to WWE

Summary: WWE superstar AJ Styles is a star in the squared circle who has been entertaining crowds by sacrificing his body for over 15 years. In part one of our interview, we introduced the wrestler as a man of faith and someone who is obsessed with Christian rap music. In this installment, we’ll dive into the ring with the “Phenomenal One” to discuss his career in sports entertainment.

READ HERE.

8a. Christian hip hop responds to mainstream music's new gospel

Summary: A few weeks ago we posted an article that addressed the growing trend of mainstream music’s fixation of doing “gospel music.” The cited the examples of Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, DMX, and a few others. This time around, we asked a set of questions to a mixed bag of artists within Christian hip-hop to gauge their thoughts on the topic.

READ HERE.

8b. Christian hip hop responds to mainstream music's new gospel

Summary: In the beginning of the month, we posted an article that sought to cover the growing trend of mainstream music doing “gospel music.” Some of the examples listed are Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, DMX, and a few others. This time around, we asked a set of questions to a mixed bag of artists within Christian hip-hop to gauge their thoughts on the topic. This is part two of our responses.

READ HERE.

9. Reach Records, God Over Money-beef addressed by Datin

Summary: Datin spoke to Rapzilla at Flavor Fest and explained his feelings on reading negative comments on social media and this perceived "tension" between God Over Money and Reach Records.

READ HERE.

10. WWE superstar AJ Styles says he can school anyone on Christian hip hop

Summary: WWE superstar AJ Styles has been in the wrestling business a long time, but did you know that even before stepping into the ring he’s been obsessed with Christian hip-hop?

READ HERE.

Which one was your favorite?
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

