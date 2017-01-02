Top 10 Most Read Features of 2016 on Rapzilla.com

1. ’The Life of Pablo': Is Kanye's new album referencing the Apostle Paul?Summary: Today is the long-awaited release date of Kanye West’s new album The Life of Pablo. Mr. West has been touting the record as being a gospel album with “a lot of cursing.” The name of the album has gone from So Help Me God, to Swish to Waves and finally to The Life of Pablo.
2. Kendrick Lamar is the biggest Christian rapper of all time'Summary: In early March, there was a “Christians in the Arts” event at Columbia University where a handful of artists gathered on a panel to answer some tough topics about Christianity. Among the panelists was rapper Andy Mineo. He spoke about the trouble finding a balance between making art for Christians and non-Christians, which led to some thoughts about Kendrick Lamar’s faith.
3.Chance the Rapper: Losing God helped him create music as a Christian manSummary: Chance the Rapper was a guest on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe where he broke down his faith, his relationship with Kanye West, and not wanting to redefine gospel.
4. Stephen Curry's shoes reach millions for God as Nike's miss cost them billionsSummary: Yesterday, multiple news outlets reported on Stephen Curry’s signing to Under Armour breaking the paradigm of the sneaker business model. While this is inherently true, it has also afforded Curry the unique ability to be a Godly witness to a huge audience.
5. Andy Mineo says Christian label harms more than it helpsSummary: Earlier this month there was a “Christians in the Arts” event at Columbia University, and emcee Andy Mineo was part of the panel that addressed the students. It was here that Mineo offered some more insight to his “Christian rap is corny” quote that stirred up controversy last year.
6. Why are so many mainstream artists doing Christian music?Summary: This week’s “Saturday Night Live” episode featured Alicia Keys as a musical guest. The excitement over Keys returning to do some music is understandable, but even more noteworthy is that she returned with a very “gospel music” sounding song, “Hallelujah.”
7. NF pens heartbreaking song to his mom who died from overdoseSummary: Over the past year, 25-year-old recording artist NF has drawn a fanatical following with emotional music — none more vulnerable than a new song written to his mother, who died from a drug overdose in 2009.
8. Lecrae’s slavery tweet on July 4 should not have shocked youSummary: Fireworks lit the sky and Lecrae’s Twitter mentions yesterday. On Independence Day, the Reach Records co-owner and artist tweeted a photograph of slaves on a plantation with the caption, “My family on July 4th 1776.”
9. Adele is wowed by Jamie Grace's powerful cover at concertSummary: Christian songstress Jamie Grace had the ultimate dream fan experience last night as she was called on stage by Adele to sing with her.
10. 10 pastors who are actually dope rappersSummary: Even to Christian hip-hop fans, the phrase "my pastor raps" is cringeworthy — evoking the image of a middle-aged minister exploiting hip-hop to attract youth.
