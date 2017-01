Top 10 Most Read Features of 2016 on Rapzilla.com

1. ’The Life of Pablo': Is Kanye's new album referencing the Apostle Paul?

2. Kendrick Lamar is the biggest Christian rapper of all time'

3.Chance the Rapper: Losing God helped him create music as a Christian man

4. Stephen Curry's shoes reach millions for God as Nike's miss cost them billions

5. Andy Mineo says Christian label harms more than it helps

6. Why are so many mainstream artists doing Christian music?

7. NF pens heartbreaking song to his mom who died from overdose

8. Lecrae’s slavery tweet on July 4 should not have shocked you

9. Adele is wowed by Jamie Grace's powerful cover at concert

10. 10 pastors who are actually dope rappers

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Rapzilla is taking a look back at our top most read articles of 2016, and for this installment, we are focusing on the Features.Summary: Today is the long-awaited release date of Kanye West’s new album The Life of Pablo. Mr. West has been touting the record as being a gospel album with “a lot of cursing.” The name of the album has gone from So Help Me God, to Swish to Waves and finally to The Life of Pablo.Summary: In early March, there was a “Christians in the Arts” event at Columbia University where a handful of artists gathered on a panel to answer some tough topics about Christianity. Among the panelists was rapper Andy Mineo. He spoke about the trouble finding a balance between making art for Christians and non-Christians, which led to some thoughts about Kendrick Lamar’s faith.Summary: Chance the Rapper was a guest on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe where he broke down his faith, his relationship with Kanye West, and not wanting to redefine gospel.Summary: Yesterday, multiple news outlets reported on Stephen Curry’s signing to Under Armour breaking the paradigm of the sneaker business model. While this is inherently true, it has also afforded Curry the unique ability to be a Godly witness to a huge audience.Summary: Earlier this month there was a “Christians in the Arts” event at Columbia University, and emcee Andy Mineo was part of the panel that addressed the students. It was here that Mineo offered some more insight to his “Christian rap is corny” quote that stirred up controversy last year.Summary: This week’s “Saturday Night Live” episode featured Alicia Keys as a musical guest. The excitement over Keys returning to do some music is understandable, but even more noteworthy is that she returned with a very “gospel music” sounding song, “Hallelujah.”Summary: Over the past year, 25-year-old recording artist NF has drawn a fanatical following with emotional music — none more vulnerable than a new song written to his mother, who died from a drug overdose in 2009.Summary: Fireworks lit the sky and Lecrae’s Twitter mentions yesterday. On Independence Day, the Reach Records co-owner and artist tweeted a photograph of slaves on a plantation with the caption, “My family on July 4th 1776.”Summary: Christian songstress Jamie Grace had the ultimate dream fan experience last night as she was called on stage by Adele to sing with her.Summary: Even to Christian hip-hop fans, the phrase "my pastor raps" is cringeworthy — evoking the image of a middle-aged minister exploiting hip-hop to attract youth.Which one was your favorite?