Top 10 Most Read News Articles of 2016 on Rapzilla.com

1. BREAKING NEWS: Lecrae signs to same label as Beyonce, AdeleSummary: Columbia Records announced today the signing of groundbreaking hip hop artist Lecrae (Lecrae Moore) in a deal with the artist and his own label, Reach Records.
2. Watch Lecrae's performance at the 2016 BET Hip-Hop AwardsSummary: Lecrae performed live at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on Oct. 4, and he did not play it safe.
3. Lil Wayne considered doing Christian rap after prisonSummary: Today hip-hop artist Lil Wayne released his book ‘Gone ’Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island’, and some of the details of the book dive into the rapper considering Christian hip-hop.
4. NF reveals release date of new album 'Therapy Session'Summary: Grand Rapids, Michigan-based artist NF has announced the release date and title, as well as unveiled the cover art, of his sophomore album on Capitol CMG Label Group.
5. Social Club signs to powerful record label and alters nameSummary: After several successful independent releases, Social Club has signed a major record deal and rebranded in the process.
6. Lupe Fiasco tested Dee-1 by cursing on 'Against Us' remixSummary: This week’s Lupe Fiasco concluded his verse on Dee-1's remix of his 3's Up single, "Against Us", by rapping, "My kind and they logic is like 99 of their problems with no b----," Dee-1 told STASHED.
7. Reach Records signs newest artist to rosterSummary: For the first time since 2011, Reach Records announced the signing of a new artist to its roster on Wednesday, and it was unexpected and unsurprising at the same time.
8. Swoope and Collision Records separate, both parties offer statementsSummary: Collision Records' CEO Adam Thomason told Rapzilla on Friday that Swoope is no longer signed to the label.
9. Andy Mineo stars in hilarious 'ways Italians are just like Latinos' skitSummary: Andy Mineo's artistry extends beyond hip hop. Weeks after the New York City-based rapper revealed that he's writing his first book, he displayed his acting ability in a comedic FLAMA skit titled "6 Ways Italians Are Just Like Latinos."
10. JGivens writes open letter about leaving Humble BeastSummary: Humble Beast Records published a letter on Monday written by Las Vegas, Nevada-based artist JGivens, who announced his departure from the record label.
