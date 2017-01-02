 Top 10 Most Read News Articles of 2016 on Rapzilla.com

Rapzilla is taking a look back at our top most read articles of 2016, and for this installment, we are focusing on News.

1. BREAKING NEWS: Lecrae signs to same label as Beyonce, Adele

Summary: Columbia Records announced today the signing of groundbreaking hip hop artist Lecrae (Lecrae Moore) in a deal with the artist and his own label, Reach Records.

READ HERE.

2. Watch Lecrae's performance at the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Summary: Lecrae performed live at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on Oct. 4, and he did not play it safe.

READ HERE.

3. Lil Wayne considered doing Christian rap after prison

Summary: Today hip-hop artist Lil Wayne released his book ‘Gone ’Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island’, and some of the details of the book dive into the rapper considering Christian hip-hop.

READ HERE.

4. NF reveals release date of new album 'Therapy Session'

Summary: Grand Rapids, Michigan-based artist NF has announced the release date and title, as well as unveiled the cover art, of his sophomore album on Capitol CMG Label Group.

READ HERE.

5. Social Club signs to powerful record label and alters name

Summary: After several successful independent releases, Social Club has signed a major record deal and rebranded in the process.

READ HERE.

6. Lupe Fiasco tested Dee-1 by cursing on 'Against Us' remix

Summary: This week’s Lupe Fiasco concluded his verse on Dee-1's remix of his 3's Up single, "Against Us", by rapping, "My kind and they logic is like 99 of their problems with no b----," Dee-1 told STASHED.

READ HERE.

7. Reach Records signs newest artist to roster

Summary: For the first time since 2011, Reach Records announced the signing of a new artist to its roster on Wednesday, and it was unexpected and unsurprising at the same time.

READ HERE.

8. Swoope and Collision Records separate, both parties offer statements

Summary: Collision Records' CEO Adam Thomason told Rapzilla on Friday that Swoope is no longer signed to the label.

READ HERE.

9. Andy Mineo stars in hilarious 'ways Italians are just like Latinos' skit

Summary: Andy Mineo's artistry extends beyond hip hop. Weeks after the New York City-based rapper revealed that he's writing his first book, he displayed his acting ability in a comedic FLAMA skit titled "6 Ways Italians Are Just Like Latinos."

READ HERE.

10. JGivens writes open letter about leaving Humble Beast

Summary: Humble Beast Records published a letter on Monday written by Las Vegas, Nevada-based artist JGivens, who announced his departure from the record label.

READ HERE.

