Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Winners

Free Download: ILISH - 4 Ever Ever in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Listen to and download Miami-based artist ILISH's latest free single "4 Ever Ever," produced by Lexi Banks.

Music: AMP - Hail the King in Singles The group AMP, which is formed by artists J. Han, Sam Ock and CL, released the first single "Hail The King" from their upcoming third-studio album.

Music: They Call Me Sauce & Kartez Marcel - Get Up in Singles They Call Me Sauce (fka Sauce Remix) and Kartez Marcel released their first single "Get Up" from their upcoming collaborative project.