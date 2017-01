Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Winners

Winner: NF

Winner: 'Therapy Session' by NF

Winner: Datin

Winner: 'If I Can Be Honest' by Aaron Cole

Winner: '1014' by Derek Minor

Winner: 'Tempo' by KB

Winner: 'Purple Dinosaur' by nobigdyl.

Winner: GAWVI

Winner: 'The Waiting Room' by Trip Lee (Artwork by Arturo Torres)

Rapzilla.com tallied the votes for Christian hip hop's Best of 2016 Awards on Friday, and the results were full of surprises.Our staff nominated artists and art in nine categories — Best Artist, Album, Free Album, EP, Single, Group, New Artist, Producer, Music Video and Album Artwork Design — and over the past two weeks, fans voted for who/what they believed to be the best of the bunch.Rapzilla.com has no Electoral College. These are the winners of the popular vote.Buyon iTunes Downloadfor free on Rapzilla.com Buyon iTunes Buy "Tempo" on iTunes Buy "Purple Dinosaur" on iTunes