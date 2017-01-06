Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Winners

Our staff nominated artists and art in nine categories — Best Artist, Album, Free Album, EP, Single, Group, New Artist, Producer, Music Video and Album Artwork Design — and over the past two weeks, fans voted for who/what they believed to be the best of the bunch.
Rapzilla.com has no Electoral College. These are the winners of the popular vote.
Winner: NF
Winner: 'Therapy Session' by NF
Buy Therapy Session on iTunes.
Winner: Datin
Winner: 'If I Can Be Honest' by Aaron Cole
Download If I Can Be Honest for free on Rapzilla.com.
Winner: '1014' by Derek Minor
Buy 1014 on iTunes.
Winner: 'Tempo' by KB
Buy "Tempo" on iTunes.
Winner: 'Purple Dinosaur' by nobigdyl.
Buy "Purple Dinosaur" on iTunes.