 Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Winners

Story

Rapzilla.com tallied the votes for Christian hip hop's Best of 2016 Awards on Friday, and the results were full of surprises.

Our staff nominated artists and art in nine categories — Best Artist, Album, Free Album, EP, Single, Group, New Artist, Producer, Music Video and Album Artwork Design — and over the past two weeks, fans voted for who/what they believed to be the best of the bunch.

Rapzilla.com has no Electoral College. These are the winners of the popular vote.


Winner: NF





Winner: 'Therapy Session' by NF



Buy Therapy Session on iTunes.



Winner: Datin





Winner: 'If I Can Be Honest' by Aaron Cole



Download If I Can Be Honest for free on Rapzilla.com.



Winner: '1014' by Derek Minor



Buy 1014 on iTunes.



Winner: 'Tempo' by KB



Buy "Tempo" on iTunes.



Winner: 'Purple Dinosaur' by nobigdyl.



Buy "Purple Dinosaur" on iTunes.



Winner: GAWVI





Winner: 'The Waiting Room' by Trip Lee (Artwork by Arturo Torres)

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Free Download: ILISH - 4 Ever Ever

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Listen to and download Miami-based artist ILISH's latest free single "4 Ever Ever," produced by Lexi Banks.

Music: AMP - Hail the King

in Singles
The group AMP, which is formed by artists J. Han, Sam Ock and CL, released the first single "Hail The King" from their upcoming third-studio album.

Music: They Call Me Sauce & Kartez Marcel - Get Up

in Singles
They Call Me Sauce (fka Sauce Remix) and Kartez Marcel released their first single "Get Up" from their upcoming collaborative project.

KRUM Announces 'Blue Eyed Devil' Release, Tracklist, & Preorder

in News
Veteran emcee KRUM is dropping a completely free project on February 3, and the preorder is now available.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

in Interviews
Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags