 Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Some names will be recognizable to all Christian hip-hop heads. Others will not.

However, all 15 members of our 2017 class have at least two things in common: They have yet to release more than one retail LP (solo or group), and they make dope music (the only qualifications to be honored).

Without further ado, here are the Rapzilla Freshmen of 2017, who will be announced one at a time over the next two weeks.

