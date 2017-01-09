Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

Music: Vaughn-J - Easy Money in Singles Singer-songwriter and producer Vaughn-J released his second self-produced single in the recent months called "Easy Money."

Kirk Franklin Shares Thoughts on the Constant Criticism He Receives in News A few months ago Kirk Franklin was highlighted in an MTV documentary called “The Gospel According to Kirk Franklin.” This short film gives an incredible look into Kirk’s powerful story, and every day…

Music: Scooda - Forte in Singles St. Louis rapper Scooda released a new single "Forte," produced by dB, from his upcoming EP coming Spring of 2017.