Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Staff Picks

Members of Rapzilla.com's team selected who they believed were the winners in nine award categories — Best Artist, Album, Free Album, EP, Single, Group, New Artist, Producer, Music Video and Album Artwork Design. Their selections are below. In case you missed it, here are the results of the fan vote.
Philip Rood, founder and co-owner: NF
Chad Horton, co-owner: Derek Minor
Steven Solis, senior contributor: Derek Minor
Chris Chicago, radio personality: Sho Baraka
Justin Sarachik, reporter: Derek Minor
Wande Isola, reporter: Derek Minor
David Daniels, reporter: Sho Baraka
Philip Rood: Reflection by Derek Minor
Chad Horton: The Narrative by Sho Baraka
Steven Solis: The Glory Album by Christon Gray
Chris Chicago: Church Clothes 3 by Lecrae
Justin Sarachik: Reflection by Derek Minor
Wande Isola: Reflection by Derek Minor
David Daniels: The Narrative by Sho Baraka
Philip Rood: Tony Ri'chard
Chad Horton: Datin
Steven Solis: Jered Sanders
Chris Chicago: K¥NG
Justin Sarachik: Lawren
Wande Isola: Parris Chariz
David Daniels: Loso
Philip Rood: WDRAWLS by Tony Ri'chard
Chad Horton: Dark Vader by Dre Murray
Steven Solis: Slow & Steady by Street Hymns
Chris Chicago: If I Can Be Honest by Aaron Cole
Justin Sarachik: Pieces by Lawren
Wande Isola: If I Can Be Honest by Aaron Cole
David Daniels: Dark Vader by Dre Murray
Philip Rood: 1994 Until by Ty Brasel
Chad Horton: These Things Take Time by S.O.
Steven Solis: clowntown by wordsplayed
Chris Chicago This Time Around by Tedashii
Justin Sarachik: 1994 Until by Ty Brasel
Wande Isola: 1994 Until by Ty Brasel
David Daniels: ULTRA by Justword
Philip Rood: "Tempo" by KB
Chad Horton: "I Got The Juice" by Dream Junkies
Steven Solis: "Courage" by Social Club Misfits
Chris Chicago: "Courage" by Social Club Misfits
Justin Sarachik: "I Just Wanna Know" by NF
Wande Isola: "Tempo" by KB
David Daniels: "Stop Me" by Christon Gray
Philip Rood: "Hear My Heart" by Andy Mineo
Chad Horton: "Church Clothes 3 - Short Film" by Lecrae
Steven Solis: "Church Clothes 3 - Short Film" by Lecrae
Chris Chicago: "Real" by NF
Justin Sarachik: "Drowning" by KB
Wande Isola: "Hear My Heart" by Andy Mineo
David Daniels: "Church Clothes 3 - Short Film" by Lecrae
Philip Rood: GAWVI
Chad Horton: Anthony Cruz
Steven Solis: GAWVI
Chris Chicago: GAWVI
Justin Sarachik: GAWVI
Wande Isola: GAWVI
David Daniels: GAWVI
Philip Rood: These Things Take Time by S.O.
Chad Horton: These Things Take Time by S.O.
Steven Solis: These Things Take Time by S.O.
Chris Chicago: Americana by Ruslan
Justin Sarachik: The Waiting Room by Trip Lee
Wande Isola: These Things Take Time by S.O.
David Daniels: These Things Take Time by S.O.