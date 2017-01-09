 Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Staff Picks

Rapzilla.com revealed the results of the fan vote for its Best of 2016 Awards last week. Now, it's our staff's turn.

Members of Rapzilla.com's team selected who they believed were the winners in nine award categories — Best Artist, Album, Free Album, EP, Single, Group, New Artist, Producer, Music Video and Album Artwork Design. Their selections are below. In case you missed it, here are the results of the fan vote.


Philip Rood, founder and co-owner: NF

Chad Horton, co-owner: Derek Minor

Steven Solis, senior contributor: Derek Minor

Chris Chicago, radio personality: Sho Baraka

Justin Sarachik, reporter: Derek Minor

Wande Isola, reporter: Derek Minor

David Daniels, reporter: Sho Baraka


Philip Rood: Reflection by Derek Minor

Chad Horton: The Narrative by Sho Baraka

Steven Solis: The Glory Album by Christon Gray

Chris Chicago: Church Clothes 3 by Lecrae

Justin Sarachik: Reflection by Derek Minor

Wande Isola: Reflection by Derek Minor

David Daniels: The Narrative by Sho Baraka


Philip Rood: Tony Ri'chard

Chad Horton: Datin

Steven Solis: Jered Sanders

Chris Chicago: K¥NG

Justin Sarachik: Lawren

Wande Isola: Parris Chariz

David Daniels: Loso


Philip Rood: WDRAWLS by Tony Ri'chard

Chad Horton: Dark Vader by Dre Murray

Steven Solis: Slow & Steady by Street Hymns

Chris Chicago: If I Can Be Honest by Aaron Cole

Justin Sarachik: Pieces by Lawren

Wande Isola: If I Can Be Honest by Aaron Cole

David Daniels: Dark Vader by Dre Murray


Philip Rood: 1994 Until by Ty Brasel

Chad Horton: These Things Take Time by S.O.

Steven Solis: clowntown by wordsplayed

Chris Chicago This Time Around by Tedashii

Justin Sarachik: 1994 Until by Ty Brasel

Wande Isola: 1994 Until by Ty Brasel

David Daniels: ULTRA by Justword


Philip Rood: "Tempo" by KB

Chad Horton: "I Got The Juice" by Dream Junkies

Steven Solis: "Courage" by Social Club Misfits

Chris Chicago: "Courage" by Social Club Misfits

Justin Sarachik: "I Just Wanna Know" by NF

Wande Isola: "Tempo" by KB

David Daniels: "Stop Me" by Christon Gray


Philip Rood: "Hear My Heart" by Andy Mineo

Chad Horton: "Church Clothes 3 - Short Film" by Lecrae

Steven Solis: "Church Clothes 3 - Short Film" by Lecrae

Chris Chicago: "Real" by NF

Justin Sarachik: "Drowning" by KB

Wande Isola: "Hear My Heart" by Andy Mineo

David Daniels: "Church Clothes 3 - Short Film" by Lecrae


Philip Rood: GAWVI

Chad Horton: Anthony Cruz

Steven Solis: GAWVI

Chris Chicago: GAWVI

Justin Sarachik: GAWVI

Wande Isola: GAWVI

David Daniels: GAWVI


Philip Rood: These Things Take Time by S.O.

Chad Horton: These Things Take Time by S.O.

Steven Solis: These Things Take Time by S.O.

Chris Chicago: Americana by Ruslan

Justin Sarachik: The Waiting Room by Trip Lee

Wande Isola: These Things Take Time by S.O.

David Daniels: These Things Take Time by S.O.
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

