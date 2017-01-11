 Christian Hip-Hop Responds to Obama’s Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama has less than two weeks left in office, and yesterday, gave his farewell address to the nation. Rapzilla gathered up some of Christian Hip-Hop's best responses toward Obama's speech.

Thi'sl




Jackie Hill-Perry



JGivens



Beleaf



Kareem Manuel

In high school my parents introduced me to this man. My dad said "Kareem, this is Mr. Barack Obama". My father told me that my family would be helping him run for Senate. And that we did. Day and night passing flyers, putting up signs. Talking to people about this guy with the funny name going against the millionaires and the machine. No one thought he had a chance. I could hear my folks sometimes hoping aloud. I consider them prayers. The pure kind that shock you from how vulnerable a place you prayed it. "I think he could be president one day". Please! People would say. "Ain't no negro with a name like Obama, going to the White House". What no one could have prepared for, was you Mr. President. You carried your double consciousness like a double edged blade. With the ability to transition seamlessly from church, barbershop, sports or law. They didn't know you'd become the first "black" president, TWICE. 104 years and the Harvard Law Review had never seen one. Until you. Thank you so much President Obama, for leading a way. God Bless

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

