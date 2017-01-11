Christian Hip-Hop Responds to Obama’s Farewell Speech

Thi'sl
Jackie Hill-Perry
I haven't been alive during too many presidencies but the Obama's were the first that seemed to have a love that could be felt.— Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) January 11, 2017
JGivens
Thanks for shifting the paradigm for us, Rocky. I'm grateful to have seen w my own eyes it in my lifetime. #FarewellObama— JGivens (@pray4jgivens) January 11, 2017
Beleaf
Dang gonna miss the Obama family. The President really inspired me to dream bigger.— beleafmel (@BeleafMel) January 11, 2017
Kareem Manuel
In high school my parents introduced me to this man. My dad said "Kareem, this is Mr. Barack Obama". My father told me that my family would be helping him run for Senate. And that we did. Day and night passing flyers, putting up signs. Talking to people about this guy with the funny name going against the millionaires and the machine. No one thought he had a chance. I could hear my folks sometimes hoping aloud. I consider them prayers. The pure kind that shock you from how vulnerable a place you prayed it. "I think he could be president one day". Please! People would say. "Ain't no negro with a name like Obama, going to the White House". What no one could have prepared for, was you Mr. President. You carried your double consciousness like a double edged blade. With the ability to transition seamlessly from church, barbershop, sports or law. They didn't know you'd become the first "black" president, TWICE. 104 years and the Harvard Law Review had never seen one. Until you. Thank you so much President Obama, for leading a way. God Bless