Christian Hip-Hop Responds to Obama’s Farewell Speech

In high school my parents introduced me to this man. My dad said "Kareem, this is Mr. Barack Obama". My father told me that my family would be helping him run for Senate. And that we did. Day and night passing flyers, putting up signs. Talking to people about this guy with the funny name going against the millionaires and the machine. No one thought he had a chance. I could hear my folks sometimes hoping aloud. I consider them prayers. The pure kind that shock you from how vulnerable a place you prayed it. "I think he could be president one day". Please! People would say. "Ain't no negro with a name like Obama, going to the White House". What no one could have prepared for, was you Mr. President. You carried your double consciousness like a double edged blade. With the ability to transition seamlessly from church, barbershop, sports or law. They didn't know you'd become the first "black" president, TWICE. 104 years and the Harvard Law Review had never seen one. Until you. Thank you so much President Obama, for leading a way. God Bless

A photo posted by Kareem Manuel (@kareemmanuel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:50pm PST