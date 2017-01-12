 Is a 116 Clique Reunion in the Works?

Story

The 116 Clique seems to be pretty active as a unit right now. They are either feeling nostalgic, or they got something cooking.

Recent posts on Lecrae’s Instagram Stories indicate that 116 is either having a boys get away, or they are working on something new. Just as a refresher, the current 116 Clique consists of Lecrae, Tedashii, Trip Lee, Andy Mineo, KB, and GAWVI.

There hasn’t been a new 116 Clique album since 2011’s Man Up. “Now They Know” was their last single, and was released in 2013.

The cryptic messages started flowing on the Reach Records Instagram. First it was, “New Year, New Music.” Simple enough, chalk that to the Reach artists.



Then a new post, “1/16 Day is coming…”:



So what does it mean? I guess we’ll have to see on Monday 1/16. What do you think?
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

