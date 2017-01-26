Was Beacon Light's 'Haters' Actually the Best Music Video of 2016?

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees in Story #article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017' in News After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year in Interviews 20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…