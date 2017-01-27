5 Reasons Artists Should Pay More Attention To Pandora

About the Author

Timothy J. Trudeau began his professional journey in the music business in 1997. Since then, he’s become a GRAMMY-nominated producer, Stellar-nominated designer, Dove-nominated record label executive and distribution executive with clients who’ve won all three. As the CEO of Syntax Creative — a digital distribution and marketing company boasting the exclusive worldwide rights to over 50,000 songs — he has the pleasure of working with over 130 record labels and countless talented artists. He’s also negotiated direct deals with the largest companies in the world, including Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon.