 Dope Christian Clothing Brands You Should Look Out For

Story

In the world of fashion and street wear, there are a lot of fashion labels who spread and perpetuate messages of negativity. Whether it be promoting over-sexualization, drug abuse, violence, crime or (blatantly in some cases) the antichrist, there is no shortage of societal poison in the form of fashion. I, however, am of the belief that for every negative there is a positive. Here is a list of amazing brands that promote light and life and don’t skimp at all on the creativity. These are some of the highest quality brands available to the believer. Full disclosure, the following is my opinion, not an all ruling law. Also, they are in no particular order, I think they are all equally amazing for different reasons. If I missed any of your personal favorites feel free to comment below. Alright, here we go!


Agape Attire:


Quick Rundown

Their tagline is “Agape is selfless, sacrificial, unconditional love. Spreading love & hope through wearables.”

What year did they start? 2007

Why are they dope?

Agape Attire has some of the highest quality branding and design I’ve ever seen. They have very fresh takes on familiar biblical themes. Their designs, though mainly type based, delve into the world of graphical illustrations and present their concepts in thought-provoking ways. Their designs are beautiful, well crafted and don’t shy away from the gospel.

Where to find them?

AgapeAttire


Beacon Threads:


Quick Rundown

Faith based brand for kids

What year did they start? 2015

Why are they dope?

They make some of the most amazing pieces of children’s clothing I’ve ever seen. Their imagery and photography are nuts! The kids are so fresh, in Jesus’s name! Seriously, though, there was no way I was this stylish when I was a kid. Long story short, everything they do is top notch in my eye... Branding, concepts, imagery, etc.

Where to find them

BeaconThreads.com


139Made:


Quick Rundown

Quote from their site: "We are a homegrown, creative clothing company in Houston, Texas. Our creations are based on Christian faith which we express in messages on our shirts. Our heart supports the fight against human trafficking.”

What year did they start? 2012

Why are they dope?

139 has an elegant, well-crafted aesthetic to their designs. There is just so much thought and expertise in every image. On top of all that, each design reassures you that you are loved and cared for by God. What I truly love most about them is their mission for educating us on the dangers of human trafficking (a major epidemic that has run rampant all over the world). They also give a platform to organizations who are fighting these horrifying acts as well donate a portion of their sales to said organizations.

Where to find them?

139Made.com


Blacksheep Collective:


Quick Rundown

Our Mission: “ To create beautiful pieces of art that magnify and glorify Jesus Christ and all of his attributes under the overarching theme of accepting and embracing one's own uniqueness and individuality.”

What year did we start? 2016

What makes us dope?

( I know it’s a little biased to put yourself on a list of your favorite brands, but if you don’t believe in yourself, who else will?) What I like most about our brand is that we really did our absolute best to differentiate ourselves from all the other Christian brands out there, and it worked I think. We’ve developed what I call “Visual Parables.” That’s where we take a scripture or biblical story and conceptualize it into a piece of imagery that we feel communicates the general idea and message of the passage. We also create imagery that specifically promotes being set apart, and not being afraid or ashamed of who God made you to be, regardless of how other around you may feel about it.

Where to find us?

BlkShpCo.com

So that's my list! Let us know what you think. And as I stated previously, if you believe someone else should have been listed, let us know who they are, where to find them and why you think they’re so dope!
About the Author
Byron Elliott is an illustrator, graphic designer and the founder of Blacksheep Collective. He lives and works in the beautiful Indianapolis, Indiana with his amazing wife and business partner, April, as well has his 3 little boys. He thinks Jesus is awesome and has devoted his life to making art that reflects just how dope He is.

Related Articles

Suggested Black History Reading by Derek Minor, Lecrae, Propaganda and more

in Story
February is Black History month, and in honor of the many African Americans that help shape our world, we asked some of Christian hip-hop’s most enlightened artists about books that have given them a…

Music: JPaulSings - Emotional Roller Coaster

in Singles
Frequent Reach Records collaborator and touring artist, JPaulSings released a new single, "Emotional Roller Coaster," as part of a monthly single series called FirstFridays.

Exclusive Free Download: Jered Sanders - Don't Move That Mountain ft. Datin

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, fresh off the release of his new album Nobody Famous., Jered Sanders features God Over Money artist Datin on a new free single, "Don't Move That Mountain."

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 drops off a visual for another song off his new album, "Know About It" featuring Derek Minor.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Speez Let Me Introduce Myself
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags