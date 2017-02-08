Dope Christian Clothing Brands You Should Look Out For

Agape Attire:
Quick Rundown
Their tagline is “Agape is selfless, sacrificial, unconditional love. Spreading love & hope through wearables.”
What year did they start? 2007
Why are they dope?
Agape Attire has some of the highest quality branding and design I’ve ever seen. They have very fresh takes on familiar biblical themes. Their designs, though mainly type based, delve into the world of graphical illustrations and present their concepts in thought-provoking ways. Their designs are beautiful, well crafted and don’t shy away from the gospel.
Where to find them?
AgapeAttire
Beacon Threads:
Quick Rundown
Faith based brand for kids
What year did they start? 2015
Why are they dope?
They make some of the most amazing pieces of children’s clothing I’ve ever seen. Their imagery and photography are nuts! The kids are so fresh, in Jesus’s name! Seriously, though, there was no way I was this stylish when I was a kid. Long story short, everything they do is top notch in my eye... Branding, concepts, imagery, etc.
Where to find them
BeaconThreads.com
139Made:
Quick Rundown
Quote from their site: "We are a homegrown, creative clothing company in Houston, Texas. Our creations are based on Christian faith which we express in messages on our shirts. Our heart supports the fight against human trafficking.”
What year did they start? 2012
Why are they dope?
139 has an elegant, well-crafted aesthetic to their designs. There is just so much thought and expertise in every image. On top of all that, each design reassures you that you are loved and cared for by God. What I truly love most about them is their mission for educating us on the dangers of human trafficking (a major epidemic that has run rampant all over the world). They also give a platform to organizations who are fighting these horrifying acts as well donate a portion of their sales to said organizations.
Where to find them?
139Made.com
Blacksheep Collective:
Quick Rundown
Our Mission: “ To create beautiful pieces of art that magnify and glorify Jesus Christ and all of his attributes under the overarching theme of accepting and embracing one's own uniqueness and individuality.”
What year did we start? 2016
What makes us dope?
( I know it’s a little biased to put yourself on a list of your favorite brands, but if you don’t believe in yourself, who else will?) What I like most about our brand is that we really did our absolute best to differentiate ourselves from all the other Christian brands out there, and it worked I think. We’ve developed what I call “Visual Parables.” That’s where we take a scripture or biblical story and conceptualize it into a piece of imagery that we feel communicates the general idea and message of the passage. We also create imagery that specifically promotes being set apart, and not being afraid or ashamed of who God made you to be, regardless of how other around you may feel about it.
Where to find us?
BlkShpCo.com
So that's my list! Let us know what you think. And as I stated previously, if you believe someone else should have been listed, let us know who they are, where to find them and why you think they’re so dope!