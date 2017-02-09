 Suggested Black History Reading by Derek Minor, Lecrae, Propaganda and more

Story

February is Black History month, and in honor of the many African Americans that help shape our world, we asked some of Christian hip-hop’s most enlightened artists about books that have given them a better understanding of black history.

Propaganda


“A Different Mirror” by Ronald Takaki
“Black Boy” by Richard Wright
“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass

Da’ T.R.U.T.H.


“How Africa Shaped the Christian Mind” by Thomas Oden
“Urban Apologetics” by Christian Brooks
“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander

Speech (Arrested Development)


“Brainwashed” by Tom Burrell

Jackie Hill-Perry


“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson
“12 Years a Slave” by Solomon Northrup
“Why We Can’t Wait” by Martin Luther King Jr.
“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass

Derek Minor


“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass

JGivens


“The Invisible man” by Ralph Ellison

John “the Tonic” Wells (The Cross Movement)


“My Bondage and My Freedom” by Frederick Douglass

Brady “Phanatik” Goodwin (The Cross Movement)


“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson
“The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B. Du Bois
“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander

*Although Lecrae didn’t talk to us directly, he recently posted “The Warmth of Other Suns” on Instagram as necessary Black History Month reading.*

A photo posted by lecrae (@lecrae) on



*Brazilian artist Pregador Luo also took to his Instagram to show some of his Black History reading for the month*

A photo posted by Pregador Luo(@pregadorluo) on



Will you be checking any of these out?
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music: JPaulSings - Emotional Roller Coaster

in Singles
Frequent Reach Records collaborator and touring artist, JPaulSings released a new single, "Emotional Roller Coaster," as part of a monthly single series called FirstFridays.

Exclusive Free Download: Jered Sanders - Don't Move That Mountain ft. Datin

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, fresh off the release of his new album Nobody Famous., Jered Sanders features God Over Money artist Datin on a new free single, "Don't Move That Mountain."

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 drops off a visual for another song off his new album, "Know About It" featuring Derek Minor.

Music: KayLa Starks - The Sound

in Singles
Listen to 2016 Rapzilla Freshmen KayLa Starks' single "The Sound," track No. 3 from her new album The Crown Album.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Speez Let Me Introduce Myself
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags