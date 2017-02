Suggested Black History Reading by Derek Minor, Lecrae, Propaganda and more

Propaganda

Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Speech (Arrested Development)

Jackie Hill-Perry

Derek Minor

JGivens

John “the Tonic” Wells (The Cross Movement)

Brady “Phanatik” Goodwin (The Cross Movement)

A photo posted by lecrae (@lecrae) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:22am PST

A photo posted by Pregador Luo(@pregadorluo) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

February is Black History month, and in honor of the many African Americans that help shape our world, we asked some of Christian hip-hop’s most enlightened artists about books that have given them a better understanding of black history.“A Different Mirror” by Ronald Takaki“Black Boy” by Richard Wright“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass“How Africa Shaped the Christian Mind” by Thomas Oden“Urban Apologetics” by Christian Brooks“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander“Brainwashed” by Tom Burrell“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson“12 Years a Slave” by Solomon Northrup“Why We Can’t Wait” by Martin Luther King Jr.“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass“The Invisible man” by Ralph Ellison“My Bondage and My Freedom” by Frederick Douglass“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson“The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B. Du Bois“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander*Although Lecrae didn’t talk to us directly, he recently posted “The Warmth of Other Suns” on Instagram as necessary Black History Month reading.**Brazilian artist Pregador Luo also took to his Instagram to show some of his Black History reading for the month*Will you be checking any of these out?