Suggested Black History Reading by Derek Minor, Lecrae, Propaganda and more

Propaganda
“A Different Mirror” by Ronald Takaki
“Black Boy” by Richard Wright
“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass
Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
“How Africa Shaped the Christian Mind” by Thomas Oden
“Urban Apologetics” by Christian Brooks
“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
Speech (Arrested Development)
“Brainwashed” by Tom Burrell
Jackie Hill-Perry
“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson
“12 Years a Slave” by Solomon Northrup
“Why We Can’t Wait” by Martin Luther King Jr.
“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass
Derek Minor
“Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass
JGivens
“The Invisible man” by Ralph Ellison
John “the Tonic” Wells (The Cross Movement)
“My Bondage and My Freedom” by Frederick Douglass
Brady “Phanatik” Goodwin (The Cross Movement)
“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson
“The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B. Du Bois
“The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
*Although Lecrae didn’t talk to us directly, he recently posted “The Warmth of Other Suns” on Instagram as necessary Black History Month reading.*
*Brazilian artist Pregador Luo also took to his Instagram to show some of his Black History reading for the month*
Will you be checking any of these out?