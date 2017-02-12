 The top 10 albums released in 2007

Story

In 2007, Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl, the Dixie Chicks earned five Grammy Awards, Al Gore received a Nobel Peace Prize and the following 10 Christian hip-hop albums dropped.

Most music is forgotten. These projects have not been.

If you're a veteran Christian hip-hop head, allow us to take you down memory lane. If you're a younger fan, get familiar: these were the top albums released a decade ago.

1. '13 Letters' by 116 Clique



Buy on iTunes.

2. 'Blooming Sounds' by Sharlok Poems



Buy on iTunes.

3. 'Extra Credit' by Theory Hazit



Buy on iTunes.

4. 'Killing Sin' by Timothy Brindle



Buy on iTunes.

5. 'Hawthorne's Most Wanted' by RedCloud



Buy on iTunes.

6. 'HIStory: Our Place In His Story' by The Cross Movement



Buy on iTunes.

7. 'Open Book' by Da' T.R.U.T.H.



Buy on iTunes.

8. 'Our World: Fallen' by FLAME



Buy on iTunes.

9. 'Truth, Beauty, Goodness' by Redeemed Thought (Stephen The Levite & muzeONE)



Buy on iTunes.

10. 'Turn My Life Up' by Sho Baraka



Buy on iTunes.
About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

