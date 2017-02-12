The top 10 albums released in 2007

Most music is forgotten. These projects have not been.
If you're a veteran Christian hip-hop head, allow us to take you down memory lane. If you're a younger fan, get familiar: these were the top albums released a decade ago.
1. '13 Letters' by 116 Clique
2. 'Blooming Sounds' by Sharlok Poems
3. 'Extra Credit' by Theory Hazit
4. 'Killing Sin' by Timothy Brindle
5. 'Hawthorne's Most Wanted' by RedCloud
6. 'HIStory: Our Place In His Story' by The Cross Movement
7. 'Open Book' by Da' T.R.U.T.H.
8. 'Our World: Fallen' by FLAME
9. 'Truth, Beauty, Goodness' by Redeemed Thought (Stephen The Levite & muzeONE)
10. 'Turn My Life Up' by Sho Baraka
