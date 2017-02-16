 Willie Moore Jr. aims to aid marriages with book 'Happily After All'

Story

Willie Moore Jr.’s influential voice as an R&B artist, nationally syndicated radio personality and star on BET’s Sunday gospel hour “Joyful Noise” took new form this month with the release of his first book, Happily After All.

The subtitle of Happily After All explains its primary purpose: how to keep your relationship going when you are tired of trying.

“I noticed that, even in the body of Christ, marriage is tough,” Moore told Rapzilla.com. “I wanted to write a book for young couples and even seasoned couples — people who are just tired of trying in their relationship. Sometimes people don’t hear what you want them to hear. It’s just such a big compromise. So many people are giving up, man.

“And so I said, ‘You know what, why don’t we put our relationship on blast and show the world what we had to endure to get to this point, and even share the things that we’re enduring right now?’ But the difference between us and most relationships is we just decided not to quit, and now we’re living on the other side of victory.”

Moore gets extremely vulnerable in Happily After All, sharing how his marriage overcame issues of pornography and infidelity.

“It’s not this surface book saying, ‘Everything is okay,’” Moore said. “We’re saying everything can be okay if you do it through Christ.”

While Happily After All is written about relationships, its purpose is multifaceted.

Moore is adopted. He personally experienced the positive impact of that, which has birthed in him a massive burden to care for the orphan.

“The Lord put on my heart to say, ‘You know what, let’s be transparent about this relationship,’ because we believe if we can build families, we can build stronger churches,” Moore said. “If we build stronger churches, we can build stronger communities. In those communities, you see so many kids without homes. We’re doing some reverse engineering with this book and with this movement, so families can get stronger in hopes that they would be open for the option of adoption.”

Moore plans to release a Happily After All soundtrack soon.

Buy Happily After All on Amazona. Download a free chapter of Moore’s book on his official website.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Video: Elijah Jaron - Gold Chain ft. Mission

in Music Videos
Watch Elijah Jaron's music video for his latest single "Gold Chain" featuring RPSMG artist Mission.

Music: Jered Sanders - Smile ft. Eshon Burgundy

in Singles
Yesterday for Valentine's Day, Jered Sanders released another single, "Smile" featuring Eshon Burgundy, from his new album Nobody Famous..

Music: Montell Fish - Love Unite

in Singles
Montell Fish released a soulful single on Valentine's Day called "Love Unite" off his upcoming EP.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

An Open Letter to Christian Hip-Hop by John 'The Tonic' Wells

in Story
Legendary emcee from The Cross Movement, John “The Tonic” Wells wanted to pay the new generation of Christian hip-hop and its listeners a little visit into his experiences navigating Christianity,…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Dusty Marshall Beauty in the Struggle
Click Here for Free Download

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags