 KJ-52 Kicks Off 'Jonah' Sneaker Collaboration with Giveaway Contest

Story

KJ-52 is constantly trying to reinvent the wheel of what a Christian artist can accomplish with some hustle, ingenuity, and willpower. This week, the veteran emcee has partnered with shoe company MHill, to create something truly unique and collectible for hardcore fans.

In what appears to be a partnership of destiny, KJ and sneaker designer Matt Hill got together when he pledged to do a “studio hang” for the Jonah campaign. The pair weren’t able to make the studio session happen, so instead, KJ invited Hill to join him, along with Canon and Derek Minor to shoot the “Nah Bruh” and “Know About It” videos.





As the two began talking, KJ realized the uncanny connection they had. Hill was from Fort Myers High School, the rival school to KJ’s Mariner’s High School. The two have also been involved with the same churches over the years but at different times.

Not only that, but Hill was one of the extras playing basketball in KJ’s music video for “He Did That,” eight years prior.

Watch below:



From there, Hill started telling KJ about his shoe company MHill.

Hill has designed sneakers for Christian Hip-Hop legends GRITS. He made them a shoe with a Golden Sole to celebrate “Ooh Ahh” going Gold.



The Michael Jordan of his brand is professional bodybuilder Phil Heath. He is the No. 1 ranked bodybuilder in the world and has won six straight Mr. Olympia titles. Two more wins will see him surpass Arnold Schwarzenegger for most wins of all-time. He even wore the shoes on the cover of Flex Magazine.

Another client is Robert “50” Martin. He is one of the top streetball players in the world and known for a show on ESPN and And1 basketball mixtapes. This summer he’ll be playing one-on-one with Penny Hardaway, and MHill will be providing all his shoes.

MHill has also partnered for charity work with Henry Cavill (Superman) and Tim Tebow.



Another important aspect to Hill is that he’s a believer that is just looking to put out a quality product.

“That’s part of my motivation. Seeing Kanye West outsell Lebron and Wade and just sell more than any of the basketball players. There isn’t a void as far as sneakers for the hip-hop world. If it was up to me, I’d never buy a pair of Kanye West shoes because the message in his music I don’t agree with,” said Hill. “How do I give this opportunity to a Christian hip-hop head for a sneaker they can proudly rock? I’m not saying I’m going to take down Addidas, but there should be another option.”

He continued, “The goal with the KJ52 collaboration is to allow Christian hip-hop to have a voice in the footwear industry. Some of the biggest sneakers out now are backed by secular hip-hop artists.”

KJ was sold on the idea of collaborating, noting how hard it is to break into the sneaker industry. Despite his initial skepticism, he was impressed by the quality.

“In this industry, the only thing we really have left is partnerships. You just need to look at people as resources and partnerships. How do we mutually benefit each other?”

He continued, “Over the years I’ve been approached by so many Christian rap clothing lines. I’ve been hesitant to rock them either due to the quality level or the idea of making money off the Bible/verses. I get scared to make money off of Jesus, it makes me nervous.”

Nevertheless, KJ and MHill got together and created a limited edition “Jonah” running shoe and a limited edition “Jonah” fashion sneaker. The running sneaker retails for $199.99 and the fashion sneaker retails for $249.99 and also comes with a “Jonah” album cover themed box. For those stuck on the price, know that all sneakers are made to order. The fashion sneaker is handmade from the finest materials in Italy. According to Hill, these are the best sneakers you can buy.



“Shoes go hand in hand with hip-hop culture. I find it interesting that we won’t spend any money on music but we’ll drop $250 on sneakers without even blinking,” KJ said.

For those who can not shell out the cash, there is a pair of running sneakers being given away.



In order to get involved, sign up to KJ’s mailing list. From there, you will begin a digital scavenger hunt over the next five days with clues delivered to your email. All of the items will be sneaker related and you’ll have to find the object and take a selfie with it.

“Last man standing gets the shoes,” said KJ.

So what are you waiting for? Go win the sneakers, the contest starts today!

Sign up here.

For more info on MHill shoes click here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music: J. Johnson - Clean House

in Singles
An artist on Eshon Burgundy's "artist support system" NFTRY, Philly-based artist J. Johnson returns from a hiatus with new single "Clean House," produced by Logicdabeatman.

Buck Barnabas releases free project 'The Lazarus Effect'

in News
Rochester, New York-based artist Buck Barnabas dropped a new project on Monday titled The Lazarus Effect which features Datin, Young Noah and more.

Steven Malcolm on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 53

in News
Steven Malcolm is the featured artist interview on our 53rd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

CAPCOM switches it up with First-Person mode for new Street Fighter game

in News
If you’ve played Street Fighter 2 growing up in the 90’s, chances are that you’ve randomly yelled "Hadouken!" while launching imaginary fireballs at your cat Mr. Whiskers (don’t lie…God is watching).

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

An Open Letter to Christian Hip-Hop by John 'The Tonic' Wells

in Story
Legendary emcee from The Cross Movement, John “The Tonic” Wells wanted to pay the new generation of Christian hip-hop and its listeners a little visit into his experiences navigating Christianity,…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags