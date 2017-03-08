An Open Letter to the Ladies for International Women's Day

About the Author

For almost a decade, Butta P — who gained her footing as a member of renowned Miami group Rhema Soul — has been lending her voice to the culture. Her sharp lyrics, combined with her infectious flow and penchant for melody, has long been a draw for fans of music with a confessional energy. There’s no denying her, both as a presence and a preserver of hip-hop that boasts substance and equal parts lightheartedness.