An Open Letter to the Ladies for International Women's Day

To my Queens,
I’ve had many of conversations with you beautiful ladies. I understand the hurt and disappointments some of you have felt. I have gotten some bumps and bruises along the way but I have learned that we all play a vital role in building the next generation of women. I've always tried to lead by example, so I will do the same in this letter.
You have played such vital roles in my life as a mother, wife, a friend, artist, and as a leader. I remember when I first came into the music industry, I came in as a young, eager, college radio host. I never would have imagined that I would be in a position to make an impact on lives all over the world. I want you to know that your voice matters even when it seems like it’s falling on deaf ears. It’s been a pleasure to watch the growth of many of you. I have seen some of your gifts and talents expand and your platforms increased; reaching audiences with all types of faces. I have also witnessed some of you allow disappointment to leave you defeated and silenced at a time when you need to be heard the most. With a new generation of young women coming up behind us, we are needed to pave a way for them.
I pray that you find your passions, embrace your gifts and drive freely in your own lane. Don't let anyone persuade you into doing anything that doesn't feel natural or isn't aligned with your values or God-given gifts. Be willing to serve one another. Encourage each other. Build each other up. Let us be the ones to set an example of what a level of excellence looks like. Let it not only be on a stage, but also in the board rooms, as managers, concert promoters, A&R’s, songwriters, booking agents; find your role and do it well. We have an opportunity to shift an industry and a culture, impact lives, and bring glory to our Father all at once.
Being a woman is empowering, please don’t ever think any different. We are blessed to bring new life into the world. We get to raise and nurture a new generation of beings who will live out the purpose they were created for. We get to serve people, but most importantly we get to serve the men in our lives who have been chosen to love us, protect us, and provide for us. Submission is not a sign of weakness. We get to be a voice of reason, a voice of love, we have the gift of influence. We are the heart of our homes. Embrace your femininity.
Always remember that the platforms we are given are to be seen as a blessing and a responsibility that we should never take lightly. I was taught to work hard, be a boss, stay humble and never walk through any open doors without your character and integrity. There will be many times you will maneuver in a male dominated industry; do it without hesitation. Though it may get difficult at times, I’ve often charged on with the mentality that in whatever circle I positioned myself in, I would be a force to be reckoned with. Allow yourself to trust the process and enjoy your journey.
I’m inspired daily to see more and more young women ready to step up and be used for something greater. It’s encouraging to know that the work I’ve done has not gone unnoticed. I’m honored to be able to serve amongst a community of people who are striving to bring about change in a society who has forgotten the very essence of our being. God is good. God is faithful and I consider it a privilege to carry his name everywhere I go.
So young lady, walk in pride, walk in excellence, adjust your crown and let them know you are confident in the woman God created you to be!
With all my love,
Butta P