 25 Christian Rap Albums That Turn 10 Years Old in 2017
Time flies when you’re having fun, and if you could believe it, 2007 was that long ago! You know what else happened 10 years ago? The following albums on this list. 2007 was a tremendous year for Christian Hip-Hop. It was so big in fact that we were able to put together a top 25 list. Some of the names are familiar, some of them are not, but all of them were impactful. Be sure to let us know in the comments which one was your favorite.

116 Clique - 13 Letters



13 Letters was the second compilation album put out by the artists on Reach Records. There were tracks by Lecrae, Trip Lee, Tedashii, Shai Linne, Sho Baraka, FLAME, Json, 1-Lyfe, and Dillon Chase.

A lot of these names aren’t affiliated with 116 anymore, but that doesn’t stop this from being a solid album which features tracks such as “Begin with the End,” “Dig In,” and “Get Loose.”

The “13 Letters” stood for the 13 books of the Bible written by the Apostle Paul.



Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Open Book



Da’ T.R.U.T.H. has been churning out great albums for nearly 15 years and this one in particular elevated his game.

The hard-hitting opening track, “Who Am I,” set the tone for this T.R.U.T.H. classic.

Other features included The Tonic, Ambassador, and Trip Lee.



Everyday Process - The Process of Illumination and Elimination



The duo of Iz-Real and Mac the Doulos make up Everyday Process, and while they only dropped two albums, their debut was quite memorable.

Signed to Cross Movement Records, The Process of Illumination & Elimination featured tracks “Shine Bright” and “Give’em The Gospel.”

Features included Trip Lee, JR, FLAME, Lecrae, R-Swift, and more.



FLAME - Our World: Fallen



Our World was FLAME’s third album and the first of two concept records with the second being, Our World: Redeemed.

Some of the key tracks on here were “Goodness to Repentance,” “When You Step,” and “Goodbye.”

Tedashii, Da’ T.R.U.T.H., JR, and Json made appearances on the record.



