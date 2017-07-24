Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

About the Author

Illijam has been creating music since 2011 and could be aptly summarized as a Christian drum-line junky from suburbia who married Hip-Hop. His passion is to encourage folks to "count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Jesus" (Philippians 3:8 - "Count It Loss"), and he enjoys doing so through rapping, speaking, & writing. His favorite rapper is Trip-Lee & his favorite theologian is John Piper. He and his wife live in Allentown, PA.