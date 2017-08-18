 KJ-52 & John Reuben's Joint Album that Never Was and Their Uncleared Samples
Story

This article was inspired by a video that KJ-52 just dropped on his Facebook page of him and John Reuben discussing a joint album they were supposed to drop back in the day.

The two rappers are always unequivocally linked together despite their drastically differing styles and different record labels. However, they have only ever appeared together on an album track once, all the way back in 2002 on KJ-52's label debut, Collaborations. The song is called "The Choice is Yours" and it is over the beat of "The Choice is Yours (Revisited)" by Black Sheep.

According, to KJ the pair didn't even clear the sample of the original song and totally violated copyright. They did give 100% of the publishing to Black Sheep. Blake Knight, of Ill Harmonics, sampled the original beat and then added new drums. Todd Collins produced it and the rest is history.

"Old CHH was like the Wild Wild West."

Listen to KJ and J Reu on the track below:



As far as the joint album is concerned, KJ said it was his idea but after a performance they did together, the idea was nixed. He said when they performed together it wound up working against them because the show was too hype. At the time both of them were super high energy and the show was like "7 LBs of pizza or too much candy."

"We couldn't exist in the same space," he said.



Here is a none KJ or John Reuben song that the pair did with Pigeon John.



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

KJ-52 to Release 'Jonah' Documentary About His Life

in News
KJ-52 is launching a Kickstarter for the creation of a documentary about his 20 year or so career in Christian Hip-Hop.

Music Video: John Reuben - Future Nostalgia

in Music Videos
John Reuben released the final music video, "Future Nostalgia," from his comeback album Reubonic.

KJ-52 Announces Tour Dates for 'Jonah Tour'

in News
KJ-52 just announced that his Jonah Tour with special guest Humble Tip is all booked up and ready to go.

Music Video: John Reuben - Fallen

in Music Videos
A month or so back, John Reuben released a short film called "Reubonic," which served as the precursor to his new album. The first music video was "Candy Coated Razorblades" and now the second has…

Trending

Shai Linne: Dear CHH

in Story
Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

Lecrae Reveals Album Title, Release Month, & Fall Tour Dates

in News
Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags