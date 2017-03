Elevation Conference 2017 in Boston, MA on May 25-28, 2017

About the Author

Mike Mack is a CHH concert promoter and manager in the city of Boston.

The Elevation Conference is the only urban christian youth and young adult conference in the New England area. There is a huge focus on Christian Hip Hop artist development with performances from a wide array of local and national artists.Our theme is "Elevate the Culture, Elevate The City". It is our firm belief that as we point young people to Jesus Christ that their lives will be transformed, we believe that if we can compel young people to elevate their lifestyles to a Godly standard that it would impact our city and nation, to the Glory of God. We are striving to raise the standard for ourselves and what we put out for others, using the gifts and talents that God has given us.Registration for entire event is $50 / Space is LimitedFor more information and to register go to Elevation-Conference.com/