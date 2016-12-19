 Can Christian Hip-Hop Impact Mainstream Culture?

Interviews

Music journalist Billy Johnson spoke to Rapzilla about hip-hop’s influence on culture and whether Christian rap can impact mainstream culture.

“Yeah. I think so. Even though a lot of hip-hop have negative messages, a lot of those songs are positive too,” he said.

He used the example of Pharrell’s “Happy.” The message of the song, although not Christian, is about spreading joy.

“The song puts people in a more upbeat mindset…just like Pharrell’s song,” said Johnson. “I think a Christian hip-hop can do that.”

In the early 2000s he cites Yolanda Adams and Kirk Franklin as Christian artists who’s music made waves with secular audiences.

“I think that can happen again,” he said. “Lecrae is on the wave of doing that.”

Watch the interview below:



When asked about hip-hop’s influence, Johnson feels like it’s everyone’s “go to.”

He said hip-hop has influenced style and clothes. It was hard to aspire to dress like those in Motown or a George Clinton, but it’s much easier to dress like your favorite rapper.

“Hip-hop had a more down to earth look to it.”

Hip-Hop has also impacted the culture negatively and positively. “I’ve seen negative things in the culture that it encompasses. In hip-hop there’s lots and lots of conversation about recreational drug use…it’s totally condoned.”

Watch the full interview below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Exclusive Free EP: Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - The List

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway team up again for a new free project, The List EP.

Free Download: CJ King - The Get Down

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
CJ King taps into a soulful/funky sound for his latest free single "The Get Down."

Free Download: Benjamin De La Rosa - Seasons ft. Kayla Starks

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Austin, Texas rapper Benjamin De La Rosa collabed with Kayla Starks for his latest single "Seasons."

Trending

Why Lecrae briefly questioned Christianity, how he recovered confidence

in Interviews
“I’d like to welcome everybody to the Destination Tour. We wanted to create this intimate environment where we could talk to people and invite people in times like these to come together to have a…

10 pastors who are actually dope rappers

in Story
Even to Christian hip-hop fans, the phrase "my pastor raps" is cringeworthy — evoking the image of a middle-aged minister exploiting hip hop to attract youth.

Trip Lee reveals 'The Waiting Room' album cover & tracklisting

in News
Trip Lee’s new album The Waiting Room is coming on December 9, and the Reach Records artist just revealed the cover and tracklist.

Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

in Interviews
Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

LISTENING SESSION

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags