Jered Sanders is 'Nobody Famous' but his lyricism should be

In hip hop's modern era, the quality of lyricism is decreasing, and the quantity of new music is increasing. Only a remnant of artists now manage to release projects rapidly without sacrificing their pen games.Jered Sanders is among those artists. Since Aug. 2015, he's put out three strong albums, an EP and numerous singles. That's a new project every 4.5 months.Sanders just dropped his latest LP,, in January. Read Rapzilla.com's interview with him about the project and his influences below.Jered Sanders: It was really just about keeping myself "low" (a connotation for humility), not taking yourself too seriously. Despite the fact that I do music, I still get home, feed my daughter sweet potatoes and black beans, take out the trash and brown turkey meat when the wife's not at home yet (laughs). I ain't nobody "famous."Thanks man. I honestly just studied the MCs I respected through the years in order to find my own voice. That was the basic crux of it. I study cadences, rhyme patterns and flows more so than bars. Beyond that, though, I think it's good to leave just enough "low-hanging fruit" for the average listener to catch and weave in my own reality to build a connection.Phonte, Black Thought and Nas ... a little Lupe too. But Phonte's the reason I wanted to rap. That dude's got it all. I paid attention to a little Kendrick of recent as well.Honestly, I have no idea. Bro, I had a goal to put out a song a month just to stay sharp. What ended up happening is I was getting so much inspiration, I started writing twoworth of work (maybe three), mad features and just random bars. I don't know how it happened aside from God giving an increase of words. Praise God for that.There'smore music on the way — no question. You can take that to the bank and cash it.was one project, but I was working on another at the same time. Now, sinceis out, I've already started working on another one.Truth be told, I actuallyrecording. I love the writing, mixing and performing aspects of music. So the first memorable moment would bethe album. The second one would be playing it for my wife and daughter. They're tough critics, man (laughs). My favorite song changes daily, but as of today, it's the title track. Dee Black wenton that one!When she gives no reaction at all, I know I've gotta keep working at it. She's a pretty attentive and engaging kid. She lets you know if she likes it pretty quickly. For her to give no response at all can be a bit discouraging. She's tough, bro.Honestly, I just hope it encourages people to keep pushing despite their outside circumstances and reiterating how God loves them. Regardless of our political, socioeconomic or religious grievances and differences, we're all just human and trying to figure this life/faith-walk out at the end of the day.