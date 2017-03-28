James Gardin on Writing Songs for Film/TV Placement

Your recent single "Go" converses between hip-hop and ambient pop. What led you in this direction for the song?
"Go" was created for a licensing opportunity. I've always been in love with really good songwriting and pop music so finally getting the chance to create something out of the norm was really dope. It's ended up inspiring a lot more experimenting with sounds. People should expect some dope different stuff this year.
Is "Go" a precursor to an upcoming project or was it just a single?
At this point "Go" is just a single, but a project will be in the works. I definitely want to give the people a lot more music this year.
I love the mix of feels on "Living Daylights." You got the old school 90s vibe, the more modern tones, just overall a great soundscape. CHH is missing that raw spitter 90s vibe. Can you talk about that a little bit?
I mean I love soul and I'm a little older so the 90's were when I fell in love with rap. I think I'm able to keep it modern as well because I'm not a hip-hop purist. I just love creativity, dope word play, melodies, flow, and texture. You might catch me listening to Kirk Franklin, John Bellion, Social Club, and Future all in one day. I think CHH has some people who are doing your golden era styled rap but a lot of them are purist and hate what the kids are making today. This ends up making their sound feel like it's in a time capsule, you have to be able to evolve. The youth run the culture so that condescending mindset of what's real music won't really flourish in this scene.
I'm told you are pitching and creating for TV/movie placement. How'd you get into that and do you have some promising projects coming?
I got into writing for tv/movie placements mainly when I signed to Illect. Before this year, I've only had songs on a couple different series' on Black&SexyTV. I think it's made me think more about not using samples and also song structure and how important it is to use that structure to create a framework of what pictures you paint. As of late I even think of what type of films/shows I would image hearing my songs in while they're being written. I don't think there are any projects that are concrete but me and the wonderful people at Illect have some things being planned.
What was it like getting to hear "Promise Land" on Hot 97?
When I heard "Promise Land" on Hot 97, I'm not gonna front I felt like I made it. It's was on some next level bucket list type accomplishment. It's honestly inspired me to want to do more and keep pushing. If this is just the beginning of this new season I can't imagine where it's going to go.
Anything else to add or that you want to say?
I want to thank Rapzilla for all the support you've shown me throughout my career. It really means a lot to know that there are sites and people who will take a chance on an artist that may not sound like the “status quo,” it's super encouraging.