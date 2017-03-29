Dru Bex on Why 'The Good Album' is the Most Important Thing He's Done

The hip-hop artist is getting ready to release his debut record The Good Album on March 31st and wanted to explain the motivation and renewed passion in creating what he calls "one of the most important things I've done."
Up until that point in the above scenario, Dru had already worked with and gained the respect of well-known Christian hip-hop artists such as Alex Faith, Social Club Misfits, BrvndonP, and The Phanatik of the Cross Movement. He did all this despite being unsigned. He explained that some of these artists charged fees while some didn’t. Nevertheless, his budding brand allowed these opportunities to open up, and they were working with Dru Bex off the strength of his music.
“So here I was in a hotel room in the Southern United States talking to this artist and his seemingly pessimistic reply to my optimism surprised me; he said, ‘the fact that God opened up those doors doesn't mean he owes you some kind of big payoff. Maybe those experiences were simply blessing enough’,” shared Dru. “At the time I was downright discouraged by the reply but in the long run, it allowed me to change my perspective for the better. I stopped waiting for God to send some miraculous opportunity or co-sign and started putting myself, and if I'm being honest, God, to the test to see if this thing was really meant for me.”
Dru said he “totally understood the skepticism” of the artist he was talking to that night. He was a late bloomer to making serious rap music. He was already in his early 30s, on what was on an up and coming record label with no hit songs and co-signs that were fading into the distance.
“I was rapping a lot as a youth but got discouraged in part when I would take trips to the States and get clowned for being a Canadian rapper. Fast forward a few years and the hottest rapper and some of the dopest producers in the game were coming out of my city,” he revealed. “I remember at that time I was newly married and ready to leave my music aspirations behind but this new found ‘6 Luv’ refueled the fire.”
From there, he said “unfortunately” he got caught up in the hype and began shopping beats and ideas to "secular" markets. He was ready to be done with the Christian market altogether.
“At this time my wife became concerned and she actually told me she can't follow me if I'm not being led by the Lord. That was all it took. I had a passion for doing music again but now I wanted to get back to my first love...God-honoring music,” he said.
Dru said he threw everything he had into the music including time and money and joined Role Model Records to help with that last part. He credits guys such as Promise and Manafest coming from his city and making it as inspiration to keep pushing.
“I would be playing the catch-up game [to them]. Where I might have been an OG had I stuck with it, I took the role of a student and began reaching out to some of the younger guys who were coming up in the game,” he said. “One such person was Alex Faith of Collision Records. We did a couple of tracks together for my first EP but he was also gracious enough to have me come out to ATL and build.”
While in Atlanta he made many other connections and learned a lot about what goes on behind the scenes. He would also have to learn to make music that fit the latest trends.
“Music had changed since I left and where once I was a student of the latest styles coming out of the U.S., I now had to get used to the fact that my city was setting the new trends,” Dru said. “I had to learn to be myself when I had spent so much time not trying to sound like myself. Because of this awkward period, I lost a lot of my original co-signs and fans. The consistency just wasn't there, but some things I did were listen to criticism, study the game and learn to be comfortable being myself.”
Dru was a bit discouraged by the fact he was older than most of the new guys coming out but knew he had something to say and a way of saying things that the audience just wasn't hearing from anybody else.
Now, at almost 35, he’s dropping his first full album, The Good Album.
“One thing I can say about this album is that it's the culmination of years of looking for the right sound and realizing all I had to do was be myself. I just had to talk about what's real to me and deliver it in a way that is authentic,” he said. “The singles that I put out so far have been better received than any of the feature laden stuff I put out in the past and it's because, for the first time, people are hearing what Dru Bex sounds like, not what Dru Bex thinks he should sound like.”
Dru said his song “Running Man” has exceeded expectations and he can’t wait to get more of his creativity out there. He wants people to get excited about new music instead of who are what is trending in it.
“As for The Good Album, I really want people to have something they can listen to when they're tired of the same old-same old. Something that shows a clear depiction of a Godly lifestyle but doesn't feel like it's force feeding scripture or engaging in spiritual grandstanding. Something that embraces creativity and that sounds current but yet harkens back to a day when the message in the music was clear.”
He continued, “I’m not sure where I fit in the rule book for Christian rappers/ rappers that are Christian but I've always been one for making my own rules. And one last thing...The Good Album is just the beginning so better get ready.”
Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon