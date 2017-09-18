Trip Lee Answers, 'What Legacy Do You Want to Leave?'

Trip Lee filmed a segment for Legacy Disciple where he spoke about the legacy he'd want to leave on this planet.
"Living every inch of lives to passionately brag on Jesus..." said Lee. "If I could leave one message or sentiment...God is the center of the universe and He made you for Himself..."
Watch the full clip below:
