 Trip Lee Answers, 'What Legacy Do You Want to Leave?'

Trip Lee filmed a segment for Legacy Disciple where he spoke about the legacy he'd want to leave on this planet.

"Living every inch of lives to passionately brag on Jesus..." said Lee. "If I could leave one message or sentiment...God is the center of the universe and He made you for Himself..."

Watch the full clip below:



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

