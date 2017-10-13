A Dream of Jesus Planted the Seed to Cast Out Marz's Own Demons

Music Video: Malakai Tha Truth - Love Me Some Me in Music Videos Malakai Tha Truth is back with a message of loving oneself in spite of whatever obstacles are in front of you. The track is called "Love Me Some Me."

Music: KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo in Singles KB just dropped another single from his upcoming Today We Rebel album. The track is the long-awaited "Not Today Satan" featuring Andy Mineo.

Music: Trip Lee - Forever in Singles Trip Lee just released a new single called "Forever," which is his first new track since he dropped "I Can Wait" after the The Waiting Room Mixtape.