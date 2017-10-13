A Dream of Jesus Planted the Seed to Cast Out Marz's Own Demons

Here’s a quick recap of the previous story. Marz is a Christian emcee who grew up in Chicago surrounded by gangs and witchcraft. Eventually, he fell into both of them and found himself casting spells and being involved in rituals. He was ready to find the strongest spell he could cast when a friend mentioned the name of Jesus to him, a tiny seed was planted.
“That planted a seed and after that, I had an experience with the demonic and I saw that the name of Jesus made it stop,” explained Marz. “I’ve seen His power, His goodness, and His ability to take away sin. Not just to cover my sin but take sin out my life and cut it from my heart.”
Marz said one of his close friends got saved and then refused to speak to him anymore because of his lifestyle. He admitted that obviously, that’s not the best way to do things, but it was all part of the plain.
“Finally I got him to talk to me. At the time I was signed to Geffen/Interscope records. I flew to Chicago and the night that I flew in, I had this dream,” Marz revealed. “I knew it was Jesus, He didn’t tell me but I knew. I’m walking down the street with Him and He puts His arm around me and He looks at me and says, ‘Why are you going to do that again?’ He was talking about a certain sin in my life and I said, ‘I don’t know, I’m just gonna’. And He said, ‘Ok, let’s walk together’. As we are walking, there’s a tree with all different fruits on it and I reach out grabbed one and took a bite out of it.”
When Marz arrived at his friend’s house, he was looking to come and discredit the Bible. He wanted to let his friend know that it was merely the “Word of Man” and teach him about what really happened at the Council of Nicaea.
“We are going back and forth and being respectful and then I remember the dream,” said the rapper. “I tell him, and his wife says that the tree is in the Book of Revelation. I didn’t tell them that I knew I was walking with Jesus though. My friend opened up Revelation and showed me, and I said, ‘That’s a coincidence’.”
However, despite this strange “coincidence,” Marz was not ready to give God a chance.
A few years later, the emcee would find himself spared in a life or death situation. It was at that moment he knew God was real.
He attended a church service where he described hearing “the worst sermon ever.” Despite, the horrific sermon, the message penetrated his soul and the Holy Spirit began working on him.
“When I saw the power of Christ… and every knee shall bow, I’ve seen that. That’s why I had such a drastic transformation. It wasn’t like I read some stuff in the Bible that people told me about and thought, ‘That sounds nice’. No, I met Jesus, I felt the power of Jesus to cast out demons, I felt the power of Jesus to transform my life,” he described. “It’s been a process but some of the things were overnight. I saw things differently, there were things I never went back to.”
Marz explained that after he was saved he’d head back to the studio where his gang-banging friends were smoking weed and drinking, and he felt an invisible war between them.
At the time, his label afforded him a tour with Tech9 and Paul Wall. He’d be on stage rapping profane and degrading lyrics, and it just killed him. He had to call it quits.
“That was a defining moment,” he said. “It wasn’t hard to leave that lifestyle behind because my eyes were opened. If I went back, I’d be a lying coward because I know that’s wrong. I’d be a fraud. There was respect in that.”
He continued, “Smoking weed took me awhile to stop. I kept quitting and then one day out of frustration I prayed and told God to take it away from me. A month went by before I even noticed I didn’t smoke. I never smoked again. I got delivered.”
At the time he still “felt dirty” being in church. This feeling of not belonging soon faded away as he got more involved with the church. Marz also had the support of some of his famous friends because they saw he was genuinely different. This helped him a great deal.
“In the beginning, I felt guilty about the tattoos and music. I removed all my old music so you can’t purchase it off of iTunes. That was a struggle because I worked hard on all that. I cannot know that some kid is going to buy it and I’m going to get the money for speaking death into him,” Marz said. “Every once in awhile an old fan would try to post old music on my Facebook page and I would get bothered by it. My pastor said it just shows the power of God to transform you. I should give glory to God with that. Whatever you are going through, look at my testimony. He can transform anyone through his power.”
Now that he’s involved with the church, Marz is working with a community group. If you were a heroin addict, an ex-gangbanger or prostitute, they’d stick them in his group.
“I didn’t know that though and months later, the pastor told me when we get the people who have been through the worst, they’d say, ‘Send them to Marz’.”
It’s a funny thought, but who would be better equipped than Marz to work with these people in building a relationship with God.
The next step for Marz was becoming a Christian rapper, something he begged God not to do to him. The most remarkable part of that story is where his music career had led him up until that point. Check back with Rapzilla next Friday to learn how Marz went from industrial metal band Ministry’s guitarist to an affiliate of the Insane Clown Posse, and eventually a rapper for God.