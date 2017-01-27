Album Listening Session: Nasir Billups - Tunnel Vision

Nasir and his brother Wisdom Billups formed the group Tha Billups Fam in 2014 and ventured into rapping.
Tunnel Vision is Nasir’s debut free album which is a collection of songs that he produced and recorded between the ages of 14 and 16. Tunnel Vision features Eshon Burgundy, Ty Brasel, Stefan the Scientist, Maurice Willis, Brian Billups (Nasir’s father), and Wisdom Billups (Nasir’s brother).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Tracklist:
1. Introduction
2. Determination ft. Eric Thomas
3. Business ft. Wisdom Billups
4. Reflection ft. Maurice Willis
5. Dreams ft. Ty Brasel
6. 20/20
7. Who?
8. Imagine
9. Opinions
10. Clueless
11. Slippin' Away
12. Watching ft. Eshon Burgundy & Brian Billups
13. #PastThat ft. Wisdom Billups
14. Sparrow ft. Stefan the Scientist & Brian Billups
15. I Got It
16. Resilience
*All songs produced by Nasir Billups