Album Listening Session: Nasir Billups - Tunnel Vision

Nasir Billups is a 17 year old rapper and producer from Chattanooga, TN. He has been producing beats on YouTube since he was 10 years old (2010).Nasir and his brother Wisdom Billups formed the group Tha Billups Fam in 2014 and ventured into rapping.is Nasir’s debut free album which is a collection of songs that he produced and recorded between the ages of 14 and 16.features Eshon Burgundy, Ty Brasel, Stefan the Scientist, Maurice Willis, Brian Billups (Nasir’s father), and Wisdom Billups (Nasir’s brother).1. Introduction2. Determination ft. Eric Thomas3. Business ft. Wisdom Billups4. Reflection ft. Maurice Willis5. Dreams ft. Ty Brasel6. 20/207. Who?8. Imagine9. Opinions10. Clueless11. Slippin' Away12. Watching ft. Eshon Burgundy & Brian Billups13. #PastThat ft. Wisdom Billups14. Sparrow ft. Stefan the Scientist & Brian Billups15. I Got It16. Resilience