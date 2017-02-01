 Album Listening Session: Speez - Let Me Introduce Myself

Listen to Speez's new album Let Me Introduce Myself before it releases Feb. 3rd from I'M DOIN' JESUS label.



Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon

Tracklist:
1. Control
2. Sink In
3. What A Night
4. Right Now ft. GS
5. R.I.P. To The Old Me
6. Without A Question
7. Celebrate
8. Change Up
9. Grimmy Siamese
10. My Way ft. Norman Michael
11. Soul Food
12. You Blessed
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: Speez - Celebrate

in Music Videos
Speez released a music video for "Celebrate," track no. 7 from his new album 'Let Me Introduce Myself' dropping Feb. 3rd from I'M DOIN' JESUS label.

Video: Chris Elijah - Give Me Forever

in Music Videos
Atlanta-based artist Chris Elijah released his new music video for the sixth single "Give Me Forever" from his album #SciFi.

Video: C.J. Luckey - Cruising Down The Street ft. Chrissy Luckey

in Music Videos
Watch C.J. Luckey's music video for his single "Cruising Down The Street," featuring his sister Chrissy Luckey, from his newest album The Weight of Words.

Music: Rockstar JT - I Made It

in Singles
Rockstar JT released a new single on his 19th birthday called "I Made It," produced by K. Agee.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Nasir Billups Tunnel Vision
Free Download


Speez Let Me Introduce Myself
Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags