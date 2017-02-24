 Album Listening Session: Los Profetas - Mi Destino (My Destiny)

Listen to Christian Urban Music duo Los Profetas' bilingual album Mi Destino (My Destiny), which is currently nominated by Premios Arpa (Spanish equivalent of GMAs) for "The Best Urban Album of the Year."



Tracklist:
1.Mi Destino (My Destiny) FT Mesiánico
2.We On
3.Todo Es Posible Ft Manny Montes & Damaris Guerra
4.Outcast
5.Quiero más
6.Purpose
7.Elevame
8.Tonight
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

