 Album Listening Session: YP aka Young Paul - 'Gems In The Catalog' Hosted by DJ I Rock Jesus

"New Jersey emcee YP aka Young Paul is bringing the new year in with another mixtape.

This project is a collection of YP's strongest songs and freestyles. The mixtape also premieres exclusive records added to the mix. It features Datin, S.O.S, Th3 Saga, and more with production from Wit (iqwitmusic), The Bridge, Genaro Ortiz, & WanderBeats.

The goal in this project is the same goal it's always been, and that is to translate the gospel in rap form to a broken fallen world that is in desperate need of a Savior, with transparency, grace, peace, and love at the forefront. That is the agenda behind The Gems In The Catalog mixtape hosted by DJ I Rock Jesus."



Tracklist:
1.YP & DJ I Rock Jesus skit
2. Alive produced by (WanderBeats)
3. Beware
4. YP & Keeksz skit (Rebel Heart)
5. Rebel Heart Feat S.O.S produced by Wit (iqwitmusic)
6. Deep Cover
7. Riot
8. All Good Cypher 2 Feat. Bryan Perez, Genaro Ortiz, & Anonymous XI produced by (WanderBeats)
9. "Where I'm From" feat Anonymous XI produced by (WanderBeats)
10. Bodega Visions produced by (WanderBeats)
11. Cold Cuts produced by (WanderBeats)
12. Hustlas & Feans produced by (Genaro Ortiz & WanderBeats)
13. Hard Body feat. Spoken produced by (WanderBeats)
14. Industry Exposed feat. Datin
15. Transmission freestyle produced by (The Bridge)
16. All Good Cypher 3 feat. Genaro Ortiz, JusThoughtZ, & Th3 Saga produced by (Genaro Ortiz)
17. Outro
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

