 Swoope - Wake Up (Throwback Thursday)

This week marked the five-year anniversary of Swoope's album Wake Up, and for today's Throwback Thursday we are going back to 2012 for our Rapzilla listening session.

Tracklist:
1. Ideality Prelude
2. Ideality
3. Fantasy
4. Schizo / Hollow Dreams Interlude (feat. Tedashii)
5. Blind Eyes [The Good American] (feat. Christon Gray)
6. Mirage (feat. Bleecker)
7. Dreamslave / Murder Me Prelude (feat. Christon Gray, Eshon Burgundy)
8. Murder Me / Eulogy Interlude
9. Faith Walk (feat. Nicole Serrano)
10. Time / Lullaby Prelude
11. Lullaby
12. No Impostors (feat. G. Skinn, Malachi)
13. Aesthetic / Beautiful Rise Prelude (feat. Christon Gray)
14. The Beautiful Rise (feat. Sho Baraka)
15. Wlak (feat. Alex Faith, Christon Gray, Sho Baraka)
Listen below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Video: Swoope - Warmed Up

in Music Videos
Akron native Swoope released his second music video for his second single of 2017 today, "Warmed Up".

Video: Swoope - Lambo

in Music Videos
Akron native Swoope released a music video for his first single in over two years this weekend.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles' Christian Hip-Hop Playlist

in News
WWE superstar and Christian Hip-Hop aficionado, AJ Styles, shared his top 10 Christian rap playlist with Rapzilla this week.

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Episode 11 ft. K-Drama

in News
On our 11th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago, we give you the latest news with our "What's Poppin'" segment, an interview with veteran artist/producer K-Drama - the nicest guy in…

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

J-Giles Son Promise Two
Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags