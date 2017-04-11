 Album Listening Session: Oscar Urbina - MP2 Darkness

Listen to 2015 Rapzilla Freshman Oscar Urbina's new project, MP2 Darkness, available for free download now.

"As the second installment of the Molly Pitcher mixtape series, MP2 Darkness promises transparency as the core theme. Oscar Urbina's trademark relevance and clarity offers redemption to those lost within their own personal struggles. MP2 Darkness lyrically exposes common struggles like depression, faith, purity and family matters. The title honors Molly Pitcher (Mary Ludwig), who became a historic icon simply by providing pitchers of water to soldiers during the American Revolution, allowing them to escape heat exhaustion and ultimately death."


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD


Tracklist:
1. Rocking With Ya ft. Taimari Shimmel
2. Just Me
3. Carousel ft. Mogli the Iceburg
4. Far Away
5. Speak Your Mind
6. Relevant
7. Ann
8. Callous
9. I Have To Know
10. Old Ways ft. Jay Cabassa
11. Till I Got It
12. Teacher Chronicles
13. Bleed Confidence
14. I'm Gonna Win ft. Anthony Mareo
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

