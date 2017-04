Album Listening Session: Oscar Urbina - MP2 Darkness

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Listen to 2015 Rapzilla Freshman Oscar Urbina's new project,, available for free download now."As the second installment of the Molly Pitcher mixtape series, MP2 Darkness promises transparency as the core theme. Oscar Urbina's trademark relevance and clarity offers redemption to those lost within their own personal struggles. MP2 Darkness lyrically exposes common struggles like depression, faith, purity and family matters. The title honors Molly Pitcher (Mary Ludwig), who became a historic icon simply by providing pitchers of water to soldiers during the American Revolution, allowing them to escape heat exhaustion and ultimately death."1. Rocking With Ya ft. Taimari Shimmel2. Just Me3. Carousel ft. Mogli the Iceburg4. Far Away5. Speak Your Mind6. Relevant7. Ann8. Callous9. I Have To Know10. Old Ways ft. Jay Cabassa11. Till I Got It12. Teacher Chronicles13. Bleed Confidence14. I'm Gonna Win ft. Anthony Mareo