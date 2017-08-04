 Album Listening Session: James Daytona - New Fire

Listen to and get a free download of James Daytona's newest project New Fire.



Tracklist:
1. NoteBook
2. Oil
3. Young Saved And Soldout
4. I Keep A Few
5. I'm Saved
6. Free Yourself ft Hunter Rayne
7. College Party ft Mrs. Daytona
8. Woman Of God ft Hunter Rayne
9. Inbox
10. Gossip
11. The Great Fallaway
12. Snap Session

Also available on iTunes, Amazon & other digital music services.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Free Download: James Daytona - Takeoff

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download Midwest rapper James Daytona's fast-paced single "Takeoff" from his upcoming 7Days EP releasing soon.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags