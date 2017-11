Album Listening Session: YP aka Young Paul - God Forgives

Track Listing:

YP aka Young Paul is doing a Listening Session of his new albumon Rapzilla.com. Listen to the whole project below.was inspired by Hebrews 4:16, 'Let us, therefore, come boldly to the throne of Grace, knowing that we serve a God of mercy and forgiveness'. I share some stories of what I've experienced growing up In the streets of Hudson County, New Jersey and some of the mistakes I've made in my rebellion towards God. In hopes that people can see my story of Gods saving grace, mercy, Love, and Forgiveness," said Young Paul.The whole album was produced by WanderBeats and executive produced by God Over Money artist Datin.1.God Forgives (intro) feat. Isaiah Jenkins2.Red Light feat. Merk Montes3.P.S. feat. S.O.S4.Step by Step feat. Datin and Merk Montes5.Do or Die6.WNY60 feat. Genaro Ortiz7.Love is the Medicine8.Killa's feat. Genaro Ortiz9.Streets10.Views for Mack feat. JBAlso available on iTunes