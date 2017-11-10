Album Listening Session: YP aka Young Paul - God Forgives

God Forgives was inspired by Hebrews 4:16, 'Let us, therefore, come boldly to the throne of Grace, knowing that we serve a God of mercy and forgiveness'. I share some stories of what I've experienced growing up In the streets of Hudson County, New Jersey and some of the mistakes I've made in my rebellion towards God. In hopes that people can see my story of Gods saving grace, mercy, Love, and Forgiveness," said Young Paul.
The whole album was produced by WanderBeats and executive produced by God Over Money artist Datin.
Track Listing:1.God Forgives (intro) feat. Isaiah Jenkins
2.Red Light feat. Merk Montes
3.P.S. feat. S.O.S
4.Step by Step feat. Datin and Merk Montes
5.Do or Die
6.WNY60 feat. Genaro Ortiz
7.Love is the Medicine
8.Killa's feat. Genaro Ortiz
9.Streets
10.Views for Mack feat. JB
Also available on iTunes.