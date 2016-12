About the Author

About a month after dropping his Black Friday surprise free EP , Jered Sanders releases the lead single from his next album entitled"Sometimes, you just feel like you're dragging. Sometimes, the struggle seems overwhelming. You get dejected and become resigned to take the L. Sometimes, you want to throw in the towel. We've all been there a time or two (hundred thousand) before." Jered says. "We also know somebody who might still be in that same rut. Don't just stand there though. Pray for the heathen...John 13:35 says, "Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples." Word. #HopeHop"