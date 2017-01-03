 Music: Jered Sanders - Awww Man!

Jered Sanders released another single "Awww Man!" from his upcoming album Nobody Famous. dropping Jan. 27.

"This record and the artwork attached to it, for all intents and purposes SHOULD make you uncomfortable. This world is screaming for help and in need of compassion. I'm not here to sugar coat anything about it. This record is a grim story about violence and the consequences of it. I paint the image between our primary protagonists, Kenny, Sam, and Kimmy." Jered Sanders says.

"To paraphrase the record (by using the lyrics), "Kenny, Sam, or Kimmy is anybody you know. They sin ain't different from Daumer or the Pope, Martin King, or Kanye. I'm wicked as 'em all. Picture that. But GOD's able to bring it all back..."

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

