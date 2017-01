About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Jered Sanders released his latest single "Upside Down (Water)" from his upcoming project."Society these days is drowning. The body is too. Current events are showing us that good's (or God - same thing) being vilified and evil's being glorified. Everybody's living like they're upside down. Still hopeful, but pray for it all, b.." Jered stated in a press release.The LP entitledis set to drop Jan. 27th.