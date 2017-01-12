Music: DVTN - Existence (Wonders)

in Singles
Listen to Grand Rapids, Michigan rapper Jimmy's latest single "Indelible," produced by FlipTunesMusic and ErockBeats.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download Sean David Grant's single "Temper Temper," from his project The Fred Savage EP, released in September from Trackstarz Music.
in Music Videos
Florida-based artist J.Murph released a music video for "m u r p h y ' s l a w" from his latest project, chapter(s) radio, which dropped in November.
in News
Hip-Hop artist Davis Absolute will be joined by fellow emcee Lawren on Juce TV's JUCELIVE season 2 premiere after party on Friday, January 27.