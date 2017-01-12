 Music: K¥NG - Legend

K¥NG released his first new single of 2017 called "Legend," produced by Indi500.

"K¥NG boasts the Greatness of God by reflecting on milestones recently achieved. Based upon the scripture (1st Chronicles 16:23) " Sing to the LORD, all the earth; Proclaim good tidings of His salvation from day to day. Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples." Legend pays homage to the one who makes all things possible." a press release stated.

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

