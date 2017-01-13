Music: Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna

in Music Videos
Chicago-based artist/producer Skrip released a new music video on Friday for his song "Holiday" as Christmas approaches.
Jarry Manna, a 2016 Rapzilla Freshmen pick, talks about his new EP Holy Weapon Vol. 2 out now and more in the featured interview on our 44th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Skrip releases a music video for his anthem on taking advantage of every moment in life called "Make It Count," from his new album Exposition available now.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based, indietribe.-affiliated artist Jarry Manna announced everything you need to know about the release of his upcoming project, Holy Weapon Vol. 2, on Saturday.