 Music: Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna

Skrip released a new self-produced single, "New Year" featuring Jarry Manna.

New year, new beginnings. Setting our best foot forward and letting God order the steps!

The Chicago artist says this is the first song of 20+ that he will be releasing throughout the year.

Skrip dropped his third studio-album Exposition in November of 2016.


About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

