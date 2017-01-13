Music: Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna

Video: Skrip - Holiday in Music Videos Chicago-based artist/producer Skrip released a new music video on Friday for his song "Holiday" as Christmas approaches.

Jarry Manna on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 44 in News Jarry Manna, a 2016 Rapzilla Freshmen pick, talks about his new EP Holy Weapon Vol. 2 out now and more in the featured interview on our 44th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

Video Premiere: Skrip - Make It Count in Music Videos A Rapzilla.com premiere, Skrip releases a music video for his anthem on taking advantage of every moment in life called "Make It Count," from his new album Exposition available now.