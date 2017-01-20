 Music: Tedashii - FREE

Reach Records released Tedashii's first new single since his March 2016 EP This Time Around on Friday, "FREE".

“This is a song all about freedom,” Tedashii said, “Freedom of expression artistically and musically and truly, freedom to be myself.”

Tedashii reveals a sincere and inspiring first glimpse along his road to freedom with the release of “FREE,” an optimistic statement from Tedashii who at times has wrestled with feelings of being an outsider and who publicly healed after the tragic loss of his one-year-old son in 2013.



Tedashii started performing “Free” in late 2016 while appearing as main support for Crowder’s American Prodigal Tour. Fans can catch Tedashii performing live this winter. For a full listing of tour dates, see below.

Jan. 14 - First Baptist Church - Jackson, MS
Jan. 24 - Koger Center for the Performing Arts - Columbia, SC
Feb. 3 - Valleydale Church - Birmingham, AL
Feb. 4 - Valleydale Church - Birmingham, AL
Feb. 10 - Englewood Baptist Church - Jackson, TN
Feb. 11 - Englewood Baptist Church - Jackson, TN
Feb. 17 - Thompson Station Baptist Church - Thompson’s Station, TN
Feb. 18 - The Church at Battle Creek - Broken Arrow, OK
Feb. 18 - Quail Springs Baptist Church - Oklahoma City, OK
Feb. 22 - Decatur Baptist Church - Decatur, AL
Feb. 24 - Glen Haven Baptist - McDonough, GA
Feb. 25 - Bellevue Baptist Church - Memphis, TN
Feb. 25 - Long Hollow Baptist Church - Hendersonville, TN
