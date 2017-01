About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Jered Sanders released a new single from his upcoming album a week before it's release, "Blessings" featuring Jeremiah Bligen & Mouthpi3ce."In the words of brother Bligen, "It could be much worse, but it ain't though. No shackles on my ankles. Still alive, so we're blessed don't you knooooooow. No guilt or shame, yeah we overcame. Covered by that blood, walking in His name. Free to live life evermooooooore..." Jered wrote in a press release.will be available on January 27th.Pre-order the album on iTunes