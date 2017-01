About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Mogli the Iceburg released his first single since being named a Rapzilla Freshman of 2017 . The self-produced track called "Ghost" features New York-based rapper OnCue and initially premiered with XXL.The song just came from a moment dealing with some really raw emotions with a relationship that was falling apart,” Mogli told XXL . “Tons of emotions between really loving somebody and being upset and frustrated and defeated and hopeful all at once. If I understood those emotions better, I’d write a book and sell a million copies, but for now the best I can do is grab a synthesizer and twist some knobs until the tone matches what I’m feeling.”Buy on iTunes or Amazon