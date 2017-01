About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Jered Sanders released his final single "Children Of The Cloth" before his new albumdrops tomorrow."We're on God's side. If God's for us, who can be against us? We've been given an inheritance as well as redemption from a loving father. This record is a rallying cry for all who know God to be a keeper, redeemer, protector, and provider. Our job is to go and make disciples. Let's pray for our strength and continue to fight the good fight for the fam!" Jered said.Pre-order iTunes