 Music: Lecrae - Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Reach Records artist Lecrae released his highly-anticipated "Blessings" single featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The track is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It's/Ear Drummer Records producer Pluss (A+).

This is leading up to Lecrae's new album, which he has said can be expected to drop soon.



