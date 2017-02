About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Nebraska-based producer FVMELESS released a new single featuring Levi Hinson, Shiwan, Nate Adamz and Vic Sage, "Chasing.""This song has many different messages, centralized around one main theme, "Chasing." The main idea is that we get caught up in chasing all kinds of things such as work, relationships, money, fame, and forget the only thing we should be chasing is God." a press release stated.Buy on iTunes or Amazon