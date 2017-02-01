Music: S.O. - New Wave (Remix) ft. Surf Gvng & Ty Brasel

The New Wave Remix is the first-ever official remix put out by Lamp Mode according to a press release.
The original, which was on S.O.'s 'These Things Take Time' EP featured Reflection Music Group artist Canon. "The song has 60,000 streams on Spotify, and the track reached the No. 1 spot on the popular Wade-O Radio Show.".
“I really wanted to do a remix to this song, because everyone’s excited about what the record has done so far,” said S.O., who credits social media for helping make the connection with Ty Brasel and Surf Gvng. “I wanted to continue the energy of the song. I wanted to collaborate with some people that people wouldn’t necessarily think I would collaborate with.”.
The remix is the launch of what he hopes will be a productive 2017..
“I’m hoping to drop a bunch of content this year,” S.O. said. “My goal is to drop is drop one song or one video a month. Expect a lot of content, and we already have the first three months of content lined up.” stated the press release..
Buy on iTunes or Amazon