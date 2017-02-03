 Music: Du2ce - Yes Lord Thank You Jesus

Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California released another single "Yes Lord Thank You Jesus" off of his new album J.C. Saved Me V5 which is out now on iTunes and everywhere online.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

